

Dec 15, 2021 at 9:06 PM CET



Soccer continues to be a money-making machine. This is reflected in the report ‘Intermediaries in International Transfer’ published by FIFA today, which reveals that during 2021 the commissions paid for the services of the club’s intermediaries amounted to nothing more and nothing less than 452.16 million euros.

In 2021, 17,945 transfers of professional players in the FIFA Transfer Validation System (TMS). Of these signings, 3,545 (19.8%) had the intervention of at least one intermediary.

UEFA clubs were the ones that paid practically all of the commissions (95.8%). English teams lead the spending figure in this concept with 117.96 million euros. They are followed by the Germans (74.77 million euros), Italians (65 million euros), Spanish (30.8 million euros) and French and Portuguese with 26 million.

In absolute terms, however, according to the specialized portal Palco 23, the number of transfers (excluding sales) that have used intermediaries has fallen by 13.9% compared to 2020. This decrease did not lead to a reduction in spending on commissions to intermediaries, which remained at the same level as in 2020.

FIFA obliges clubs to record names and commissions that any club pays to an intermediary related to an international transfer through a system called the Transfer Matching System (TMS).