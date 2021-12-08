If the pension is by the Social Security Law 73:

Retirement 97 (accumulated resources as of July 1, 1997 to date).

Housing 97 (accumulated resources as of July 1, 1997 to date).

SAR 92 (accumulated resources from May 1, 1992 to July 1, 1997).

Housing 92 (accumulated resources from May 1, 1992 to July 1, 1997).

If the pension is by the Social Security Law 97:

SAR 92 (accumulated resources from May 1, 1992 to July 1, 1997).

Housing 92 (accumulated resources from May 1, 1992 to July 1, 1997).

In case of not having the right to a pension, all the resources will be delivered in a single exhibition.

Substitute Beneficiaries for an Afore

But beware, there are two types of beneficiaries, the legal ones and the substitutes. The legal ones do have the right to the pension and to withdraw the money from the individual account and can be the spouse, the children, the concubine or the parents.

While substitute beneficiaries are not entitled to a pension and they can only withdraw the balance of voluntary contributions. These can be anyone you trust, as long as there are no legal beneficiaries.

How to be a substitute beneficiary?

The worker must be registered in an Afore, there must be no legal beneficiaries and the worker must expressly state who will be the substitute beneficiaries. In addition, in your case, there must be a legal resolution for someone to act as a substitute beneficiary, as there are no legal beneficiaries.

The procedure is done in the Afore and is required: