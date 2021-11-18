So you can visit Disney World from Minecraft

As part of the celebration of 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, Minecraft players will be able to visit the in-game theme park and visit the most popular attractions; we tell you the details.

Disney to release huge Minecraft DLC that will allow players to visit and explore a virtual version of the theme park of Mundo de Walt Disney and enjoy the experience as if they were in Florida.

The downloadable package at Minecraft includes a map that recreates the Magic Kingdom of Disney World, featuring character meetups and greetings, player masks, and even a virtual version of the park’s famous fireworks show with Disney’s castle in the background.

The map recreates many of the park’s most popular attractions, such as Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, Jungle Cruise, and Pirates of the Caribbean. So if you are a fan of the world of Disney this is a tempting proposal to enjoy within Minecraft.

The package DLC includes 29 Disney and Pixar characters that players can meet and greet, as well as 25 different Disney-themed skins for players to dress up, as well as character-creation elements like the iconic Disney ears. Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

The DLC pack is available on the Minecraft Marketplace for 1340 Minecoins, which is worth a little less than $ 10. The DLC can be downloaded by accessing the Marketplace on whatever platform you use to play. Minecraft.