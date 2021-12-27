The iPhone configuration allows us play with many options for automating tasks through Shortcuts. Although this feature debuted a few years ago with iOS 12, it has evolved dramatically with the latest versions of Apple’s mobile OS. This helps us to configure certain sections of the software that may not work as we intend, or that do not serve the purpose that we need. And we are not talking about super complicated tasks, but small ones hacks that help us better manage our device. Among so many, one stands out for create notifications with sound to know when the battery charge is complete; or for when the energy level drops below a certain percentage.

As published XDA-DevelopersIt is very easy to create Shortcuts with sound alerts to know how the battery level of our iPhone is. It is true that there are several steps that must be fulfilled, but none is complicated; In addition, we must think that the time we spend on this configuration will allow us to optimally handle our smartphone, especially on days when we cannot pay permanent attention to how much battery is left due to study or work, but neither can we afford it. The mobile “dies” when we still have several hours before returning home.

What’s more, by not needing third-party tools, the steps are even simpler to complete. Here’s how.

Create notifications for battery level with iPhone Shortcuts

Logically, the first step is to enter the Shortcuts application from the iPhone and go to the section Automation. Once there you must access “Create custom automation” and navigate through the list until you find the section “Battery level”.

Once there, we will see a bar that can be slid and that represents the battery percentage on which we want the actions to be executed. Thus, for example, if we want to create a sound notification for when the iPhone battery is fully charged we must move the bar to the right and below choose the option “It is equal to 100%”.

If, on the contrary, what we want is an audible notification for when the battery is below a specific level, we must slide the bar to the left. If we want the iPhone Shortcuts to alert us when the energy drops below 25% (or whatever seems convenient), we must mark this percentage and select the option below “It is less than 25%”.

In the next step we must choose between the apps or actions where we want the warnings to be executed. For this we will seek “Show notification” in the browser and we will advance to the next step of the editing process. In the title of the notification we will write the text that we want to appear on the screen; can be “The battery is charged”, or “You have less than 25% battery”, as required.

It is also important to select the option “Play sound”, so that the notification is effectively audible. While the next we must deactivate the function “Ask before running”; In this way, the iPhone Shortcuts will be able to function correctly without requiring our previous intervention. And voila, your notifications will be ready.

Image: XDA-Developers

As you can see. Using the iPhone Shortcuts you will be able to create the amount of notifications you think is necessary so that the energy management on your smartphone is always the best.