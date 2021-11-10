After the success of the Animoji and animal karaoke that flooded the network at the end of 2017, Apple decided to create the Memoji the following year. This function allows us to customize an emoji with our face to the user’s liking to send videos and expressions through iMessage. Taking a step further, we can also create Memoji to send them by WhatsApp to our contacts who do not use iMessage.

How to create your own Memoji to send it by WhatsApp or Telegram

Creating a Memoji is pretty easy. The truth is that it is not necessary to have an iPhone or iPad with Face ID to be able to create it, so even a user of an iPhone SE 2 or an iPad mini 2021 can do it by following these steps:





We open the Messages app from an iPhone or iPad with a current version of iOS or iPadOS. We enter a conversation or as if we were going to write a new message and press on the Memoji stickers button (It has three faces). The animal Animoji stickers will appear. Click on the button with the three blue dots. In the new screen we will be given the possibility to create a new Memoji, edit one already created, duplicate it or delete it. We configure the Memoji to our liking and save it. Now, in any app, such as WhatsApp or Telegram, through the Emoji keyboardIf we slide as far to the left as possible, the most used Memoji stickers will appear, and if we press the three points we will be able to use any of the available ones.

The procedure is very simple, and we can create as many Memoji as we want. This way we can share a version emojified own to give a little fun to our conversations.