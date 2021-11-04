Although online commerce is not new if it is to be noted that during the ravages caused by the current pandemic, it saw an incredible increase since by allowing all types of purchases to be made, whether goods or services from a mobile device, most of the Internet users feel safe and maintained sanitary measures. Mexico was no exception, according to data from Branch web, in 2021 it increased by 12.4%, which translates to just over 11 million new users, this indicates that approximately 5 out of 10 internet users perform daily shopping online, so it is important to learn to sell through these types of channels, Amazon is undoubtedly one of the most important online commerce platforms worldwide and this is the way you can sell your goods or products for Amazon Mexico.

Currently Amazon is among the 500 largest companies in the United States, and is considered a global leader in electronic commerce, offering a large number of goods and services, covering all kinds of topics, within this business model it is possible to sell any number of products, its platform allows any user to use its platform and offer almost any product that you want to sell; However, different parameters must be kept in mind, such as specifications, costs and other conditions that you will have to meet if you want to sell through this platform.

sell on Amazon Mexico

In Mexico there is a professional plan for Amazon For an approximate monthly cost of 600 pesos, in addition to this fee there is also a reference fee that is charged for each item, which ranges from 8% to 20% depending on each product.

Therefore, there is no specific figure of what it costs to sell through Amazon since the cost varies by different factors such as: product category, location, shipping method, private logistics service, packaging services, or services that Amazon offers within logistics.

Other types of commissions or extra sales costs must also be taken into account, such as the collection of fees for storage, for the conservation, removal or destruction of inventory.

It should also be considered if what is intended to be sold counts in the handicraft category, since if the user proves to be an artisan, joining Amazon Handmade is free and only a commission is charged for the sale of each product of approximately 10%.

Requirements to prove

There are a series of requirements that must be met to be able to sell through this platform, some are the filling of forms, the product specifications, in addition to having a series of documents that will be requested which are:

INE or personnel accreditation document in color that matches the subsequent documents.

Email

Phone or mobile number

Company and contact information

Name of your store on Amazon

CLABE interbank

Credit card

RFC

Proof of address

Bank statement

Proof of tax status, issued by the Mexican Tax Administration Service (SAT)

Once all that is asked of you can be accredited, you will be able to make use of one of the largest online sales platforms in the world, which will enhance not only your sales reach, but also your company in a situation international with infinite possibilities.

