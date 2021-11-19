Being able to access other platforms from the Apple TV app, in addition to that of the Californian company, is one of the great features that this application has. Now a new one is added as is ATRESplayer, the well-known content platform of Atresmedia (Antena 3, laSexta, Neox, MEGA…). This is the last to join a list that also includes HBO Max and Disney +, among others.
This has been confirmed by Atresmedia itself and we have been able to verify ourselves. And it is that, for a few hours, you can enjoy it now of all ATRESPlayer content having access to it from Apple TV. Great news for lovers of the content of the platform and for which Atresmedia has been proud to take its service further and further, integrating it into more and more digital platforms.
What do you have to do to activate it?
Absolutely nothing. Or rather little. If you already enjoy content through the official ATRESplayer app on your Apple devices, when you open the Apple TV application you will get a notice indicating that you can synchronize your content in it. If you accept, you will already find your entire content feed followed in ATRESplayer.
Notably if the notice does not appear You can “force” its appearance yourself by searching for any of the ATRESplayer content. We remember that the app is available in iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV and some models of Smart tv, having the same procedure in all of them.
You should know that it is also a full integration, since the highlighted content of the platform will appear in the interface of the Apple app. In the same way that you can perform a content search from it, as well as have Apple’s own control and playback interface for its content, something especially remarkable in tvOS.
Everything you can see now on Apple TV
You are probably wondering if you need to be registered in ATRESplayer Premium for integration. But the truth is that it is not necessary, since the platform has tons of free content With which, for example, you can watch programs such as El Hormiguero, Espejo Público, Al Rojo Vivo or El Chiringuito de Jugones.
However, if you are a premium customer you can enjoy the content without advertising and even anticipate their premieres as is the case of some series or programs like Saved and Where You Were Then. Although we cannot ignore other great fictions of the platform that have been deserving of numerous awards and good reviews.
Veneno, By Ana Milan, Toy Boy, FoQ: El Reencuentro, Alba or Los Hombres de Paco are just some of the best-known series on the platform and they will obviously be available to you from the Apple TV app if you have an active subscription.
In addition, Atresmedia has already confirmed the arrival of other new series that will be added to its catalog, such as the expected return of Los Protegido or the new series Two years and one day, The gypsy bride and A Christmas with Samanta Hudson.