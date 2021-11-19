This has been confirmed by Atresmedia itself and we have been able to verify ourselves. And it is that, for a few hours, you can enjoy it now of all ATRESPlayer content having access to it from Apple TV. Great news for lovers of the content of the platform and for which Atresmedia has been proud to take its service further and further, integrating it into more and more digital platforms.

What do you have to do to activate it?

Absolutely nothing. Or rather little. If you already enjoy content through the official ATRESplayer app on your Apple devices, when you open the Apple TV application you will get a notice indicating that you can synchronize your content in it. If you accept, you will already find your entire content feed followed in ATRESplayer.

Notably if the notice does not appear You can “force” its appearance yourself by searching for any of the ATRESplayer content. We remember that the app is available in iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV and some models of Smart tv, having the same procedure in all of them.