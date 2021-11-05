It may be that at some point you have needed to concentrate on some action or relax more and have dived in the application store of the moment in search of an app to generate white or relaxing sounds. A function that you can use in iOS 15 and without third-party tools, as it already comes in the operating system.

IOS settings hide a large number of small actions, a good part of which often go unnoticed by the general public. So we are going to explain how you can play background sounds with which relax or concentrate and without having to install any application.

Relax without third-party apps

Enough with have an iPhone or iPad updated to iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 and dive into the system settings. It is about activating the white background sounds.

To activate them we have to enter the “Settings” and look for the section “Accessibility” that appears in the middle of the options and before the installed applications section.

Within “Accessibility” we seek “Audio / visual” within the subsection ** “Hearing” and when we find it, click to enter the section “Background sounds”. First of all we will have to activate the selector so that a sound begins to be heard, which by default is rain.

Along with this we can choose between pink noise, white noise, brown noise, ocean or stream. We can set the volume we want it to sound at, whether we use an application or only have it in the background. We can even activate the option that stops the sounds when the iPhone or iPad is locked.

In this way we can have a soft sound in the background that can help us concentrate or relax and without having to use any of the similar applications, such as Dark Noise, which we can find in the App Store. And although they do not equal them in capacity, it does offer an interesting alternative if we do not want to go through the box.