So you can protect your privacy using Google Chrome

On the other hand, also in the upper right corner of the browser we will click on the icon with the three vertical dots. There we will click on Setting, the options that interest us are found in Privacy & Security .

In the case of having our Google account synchronized, we are losing privacy. This means that we have to send all that data to Google to synchronize it with the rest of your devices, that can compromise our privacy to some extent. One way in which we can avoid this is by limiting the amount of data that we want to synchronize in our Google account. In the upper right corner of the browser, if we click on the initial of your synchronized Google account, you have to choose Manage your Google account . There in the section Data and privacy you can go reviewing what activity will be collecting about us.

One of the sections that interests us the most is Clear browsing data. There in the tab Basic we select Since ever and we choose the corresponding options to erase the browsing history, cookies and file cache. This should be done regularly so as not to leave a trace on the Internet. For example, companies and agencies can take advantage of the Adware Tracking Cookie.

In section Cookies and other site data we can choose the behavior of cookies. One option would be to block all cookies but it would not be recommended because we could not use some services. Ideally, opt for an intermediate option that would be Block third-party cookies in incognito. The last section that interests us is Site Settings which controls what information sites can use and display to modify permissions for location, camera, microphone, and more. For example, we can control whether or not that website sends us notifications.

Also to achieve greater privacy in Google Chrome we must think about review our browser plugins. In this regard, you have to try to make them the least possible, trustworthy and avoid some such as Flash or JavaScript.

Do this if you lend your PC to other people

Usually most users use Google Chrome on their own computer, and at most, they share it with people they trust. What happens is that this is not always possible and to maintain privacy in Google Chrome we have several options available. Those options that Chrome offers us are the incognito mode and the guest mode that have been present in the browser for a long time. In addition, it must be added that both incognito and guest mode are at our disposal by default, this means that we will not have to install anything.

Now we are going to briefly explain what these two options consist of to save our privacy in Google Chrome. A brief explanation of each would be:

The incognito mode : simply what it does is that it allows us to navigate without our data being in the registry. In that aspect our saved passwords are accessible and so are our bookmarks.

: simply what it does is that it allows us to navigate without our data being in the registry. In that aspect our saved passwords are accessible and so are our bookmarks. The guest mode: it will allow us to create an independent profile that will work in isolation so that it cannot compromise our data or that of other users. They will not be able to see our bookmarks or access our passwords.

Finally, to maintain privacy in Google Chrome, here you can learn how to use guest mode and incognito mode.