Yoga asanas or postures are a very important part of this discipline, as they are the essence of training. In addition to strengthening our muscles, Yoga helps to connect our mind with our whole body, to unite.

One of the best known asanas are the three postures of the warrior or Virabhadrasana, we will see how you should practice them correctly to strengthen your legs.

Warrior pose I

In this position we will be standing, we will advance one of the legs as if we wanted to do a stretch of the hip flexors. The legs should be far enough apart so that the leg behind is fully straight, the front leg should be bent.

The shoulders and hips should make a straight line from the ground to the sky, always keeping the head upright, the glutes, legs and abs activated to maintain balance.

Warrior pose II

It is very similar to the previous one, we will proceed from the standing position, one leg must be somewhat flexed and the other fully stretched. The foot of the bent leg should be rotated about 90 degrees, but instead the foot of the straight leg, should stay in place.

We will raise the arms so that they are parallel to the ground and at the height of the shoulders, the palms of the hand will be down and we will turn the head towards the bent leg, without turning the hip.

In this stance of the warrior both legs, arms and abdomen are worked.

Warrior pose III

We raised the level a lot since it must be done on one leg, so maintaining balance and coordination is very important.

In this case we also start from the standing position, we will lean forward, keeping one leg fully stretched and in contact with the ground and the other we will push it back. The arms and the raised leg must make a horizontal and perpendicular line with respect to the ground.

To maintain balance, the entire abdomen, and legs must be fully in tension. Another thing that can be done to maintain balance much more is to press with the foot on the floor and elongate the back, activating all the muscles of the abdomen and the pelvic floor.

