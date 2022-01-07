A few months ago, Microsoft mistakenly showed a screenshot of the new media player I was working on: ‘Media Player for Windows 11’, a mix between the classic Windows Media Player and the current but relegated —both by Microsoft and its users— Groove Music.

For many weeks we have not known anything else apart from the fact that the new application would be soon available to Windows Insider Dev channel members. However, in recent days, the news is that some of them have seen how Microsoft began to replace Groove with the new Media Player.





This retains Groove’s borderless window design, but also incorporates icons (for play, pause, etc.) clearer than Groove’s. It also shows, unsurprisingly, greater graphical consistency with the Windows 11 interface than that displayed by the traditional Windows Media Player. Thus, it is able to make use of the ‘accent color’ of Windows 11, something that not even Groove had implemented.

Other novelties are your new and complete equalizer or a menu that allows content to be shared with other devices. However, also there are some groove functionalities missing To be implemented in the new program, such as the ability to play multimedia files from OneDrive or the extended codec support.





In summary, this new Media Player is shaping up – in the future – as an attractive replacement for both Groove and the old Windows Media Player and, perhaps at some point, for the Movies & TV application. But, at any step, Microsoft still hasn’t announced a release date generalized for all Windows 11 users … nor has it clarified if it will one day be available for Windows 10.

You don’t need to be on Insiders to try it

However, the web Ghacks.net has spread a method that allows us not to have to wait for the general launch of the new software: we can install it on our Windows 11 even without being users of the Insider program.

Of course, you have to keep in mind that this procedure also will mean the elimination of Groove Music. If you don’t have a problem with that, you can keep reading. Take note (and be careful when checking the file names, as you run the risk of downloading the wrong one):

Check in Settings> System> About your Windows 11 build is equal to or higher than 22000.346 .

Enter this website and paste the following URL into the text box (corresponding to the Groove tab in the Microsoft Store):

https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/p/groove-music/9wzdncrfj3pt.

Click the drop-down menu on the right hand side (where it says ‘RP’), select the ‘Fast’ option and click the check button that appears to your right.





*** You will be redirected to a long list of links **. Look for the following file name (be careful not to make a mistake): “Microsoft.ZuneMusic_11.2111.54.0_neutral_ ~ _8wekyb3d8bbwe.msixbundle”.





Download it (it’s about 35MB) and run it. Windows will show you a pop-up window asking if you want to install Media Player. Confirm and wait for the process to finish. The new application will start automatically.