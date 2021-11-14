Running out of mobile data is a real problem. The constant use of social networks or instant messaging applications means running out of data plan much faster than normal, and acquire an extra charge on the monthly bill. Fortunately, Xiaomi terminals allow you manage and control the way you use your mobile data.

From the MIUI Security application you can view the data usage of your device, apply limits, activate alert notifications, check how much you have consumed in the month, verify how much data remains of your plan, among many other things. If you want to know how to do it, then read on.

So you can see how much data you have consumed on your Xiaomi

It is not necessary to install third-party applications to know how much mobile data you have consumed from your plan. Just you must enter the Security App, slide to the bottom of the menu and select “Use of data. “

You will then be redirected to the mobile data usage menu. In this section you can find the data remaining from your plan, the number of megabytes consumed in the day, and the amount of data of the plan you have contracted. In addition, at the bottom of the menu you will also find the sections of “Restrict the use of data” and “Data usage statistics. “

In case you do not have a contracted data plan, the menu it will show you the amount of data you have consumed in the month. By default, the system handles detect the data plan contracted automatically. However, it does give you the option to enter it manually.

Set data limits and alerts

To set limits and alerts you just have to click on the nut icon located in the upper right corner of the screen. In this settings section you have the option to enter your contracted data plan, activate alerts, enter the amount of data you have consumed in the month, show network speed, among other options.

You can click on “Data plan”To enter a monthly data limit, as well as an alert for when the plan is completely exhausted. In the latter case, the alert can be a simple warning or also the deactivation of mobile data to avoid extra charges.

In this section, in the additional settings section, MIUI gives you the option to configure alert notifications for when your consumption reaches a predetermined level. It also allows you to set the date on which your contracted data plan restarts.

On the other hand, in the data usage alert section, you can set a daily data usage limit. In this way the mobile data will be deactivated, if you wish, every time you consume the established amount. In the same way, you can activate warnings on the lock screen every time the terminal exceeds the data usage.

Check which apps consume data on your device

It is very important to know which applications consume the most mobile data in order to carry out an efficient savings plan. To do this, from the menu “Use of data” you can check which are the apps that consume the most data. First, click on the button “Data usage statistics. “

The applications you have used during the day will then appear on the screen. In this menu You can configure the visualization to check the data consumed in the previous day, in the month, or in the last month.

Once you know which apps are consuming data unnecessarily, you can restrict their access to mobile data, or prevent them from connecting in the background. In any case, you can do it by entering “Restrict the use of data. “

In this section you can uncheck the applications that you don’t want them to connect to the internet while using mobile data. In the same way, you can click on the icon with the three vertical dots located in the upper right corner to access another menu.

Click on the option “Background connection”To see all applications connecting to the network in the background. If you want any app to stop doing it, just uncheck the box next to the name of the application.