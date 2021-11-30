Of course, we must recognize the firm bet that Microsoft has made for the game in the cloud. Xbox Cloud is a good proposal but far from being satisfied with what it now offers, Microsoft wants to improve its performance and for this Brings Clarity Boost to Xbox Cloud Gaming from the browser.

Through a blog post on Xbox, the company announced that it is bringing the Clarity Boost feature to Microsoft Edge to benefit everyone who accesses the Xbox Cloud through their browser. A function that now we will reveal how to activate.

Better graphics in Edge





To begin with, it must be said that Clarity Boost comes only to the version Canary by Edge, although it is expected that it will end up making the leap to the stable version after passing through the Dev and Beta channels of the browser.

Clarity Boost improves the visual quality in streaming and Microsoft shows what is the difference in the image below these lines, what it means to have Clarity Boost activated or not. An upgrade for everyone using Xbox Cloud through Microsoft Edge.





With Clarity Boost, improvements in the quality of the resulting image are achieved thanks to a scaling system by the client that manages to offer more detail in the images. The Clarity Boost feature is available in Microsoft Edge Canary and so you can activate it.

You must download the Latest version of Microsoft Edge Canary from this link. Here we tell you how to know which version of Canary you are using. Once inside Canary you must go to www.xbox.com/play log in and start playing.

Once inside, open the more actions menu by clicking on the three dots (:: 🙂 that appear in the upper left area next to the Xbox symbol and select the option “Enabled Clarity Boost”.





Clarity boost can now be tested in Microsoft Edge Canary and it is expected that by next year the company will enable it for use in the stable version of Edge.

Via | Windows Central