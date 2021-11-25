After its launch first in China and, later, at the Global level, we can already acquire the new Redmi Buds 3 in Spain, the new economic headphones from Xiaomi that come with interesting features such as their dynamic drivers with a size of 12mm and Qualcomm QCC3040 low latency chip.

The price that this product will have in our country is 39.99 euros, and We can buy it from today through mi.com and the rest of Xiaomi official sales platforms in our country Although, be careful, since through Goboo you will be able to get it with a discount of 10 euros, finally remaining for 29.99 euros.

Redmi Buds 3 technical sheet

REDMI BUDS 3 DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT Headphones: 40.7 x 16.9 x 18.7 mm 4.5 grams

Box: 49.6 x 49.6 x 24.4 mm 51 grams CONNECTION Bluetooth 5.2 COMPATIBILITY Android and iOS BATTERY Headphones: 35 mAh

Box: 310 mAh AUTONOMY Up to 20 hours with charging case CHARGING THE CASE USB type C ADDITIONAL FEATURES Qualcomm 3040 chip

Touch buttons

IP54 certification

Latency 95 ms PRICE 39.99 euros

Qualcomm sneaks into low-priced, good-spec headphones

The new Redmi Buds 3 aim to emulate Apple’s second-generation Airpods with a Ergonomic semi-in-ear design and finished in the same glossy white plastic material as the latter.





They have a weight of just 4.5 grams, being 51 grams the total weight of the set, a touch area from which we can modify the playback, different microphones and a fairly compact charging case with the same finish and USB-C connection for recharging.

Internally, Xiaomi has decided to incorporate a Qualcomm QCC3040 processor that allow you to achieve a bluetooth aptX Adaptive codec for greater stability and sound quality in addition to Qualcomm eco cVc technology for call noise reduction.





For its battery, it houses a capacity of 35 mAh per earphone and 310 mAh for its case, thus offering a total of 20 hours of autonomy with approximately 5 hours of continuous playback, IP54 certification and 12mm dynamic drivers along with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

Price and availability of the Redmi Buds 3





As we say, the new Redmi Buds 3 are now available for purchase in Spain with immediate availability and an official price of 39.99 euros, thus becoming the cheapest option within the TWS semi in ear headphones from Xiaomi in our market.