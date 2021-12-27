So you can get an additional 20% EXP on Valorant

It has been a year and a half since the premiere of Valorant, the new competitive shooter of Riot Games. To celebrate this milestone in the history of the game, its authors have decided to reward players with experience bonuses of up to 20% and here we explain how to obtain them.

From the December 22 and until January 5, 2022, the players of Valorant They will be able to get additional EXP if they decide to play with friends. Basically every friend you invite to your lobby will give you a 4% EXP boost, so if you invite five friends you can collect up to 20%.

Grab some friends and get in queue – we’re bringing back squad boost from Dec 22 – Jan 5. Earn more XP for every person in the party. pic.twitter.com/cAodfgIalG – VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) December 23, 2021

This EXP bonus is tied directly to the account level, that is, it will also help you unlock new agents more easily as you will advance faster in contracts.

Via: Valorant