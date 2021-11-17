The first promotion has arrived aimed at the offer of additional lines offered by Movistar. The operator assures that its current catalog of free devices with Fusion exceeds many Black Friday offers and, in turn, starting tomorrow, it launches a promotion to have an additional free line with unlimited data for Current customers Fusion, Conecta Max or Mobile Contract that have a mobile contract rate with 30 GB to navigate or more.
Savings of up to 135 euros per year
As of November 18, all new highs in the additional Infinite line they will have a fee of 0 euros per month during the first 6 months compared to the usual fee for this rate, which is 22.50 euros per month. With this promotion, the Movistar client can save a total of 135 euros per year.
Movistar’s Infinite additional line offers unlimited calls, SMS and data at maximum speed, including a free Secure Connection so that surfing the Internet does not pose any threat. In addition, it also includes Movistar Cloud so that we can save documents, photos, videos, music without any type of space limit in the cloud.
We can contract this promotion through all sales channels, either in stores, online or by calling 1004 up to a maximum of ten additional lines Infinite in promotion per client. Among the Movistar customers who can hire an additional Infinite line for free during the first 6 months are those who have one of the following rates:
- Fusion +
- Fusion + Bar
- Fusion Pro
- Fusion Starts or Starts Infinity
- Fusion Selection or Selection Plus
- Fusión Total and Fusión Total Plus, including versions with devices, Conecta Max, Conecta Max TV box
- Infinite Contract
- XL contract
- Contract 20 Plus
- Rate # 8
- Rate # 15
- Rate # 25
Secure connection and free Movistar Cloud
Along with the advantage of saving us 135 euros per year by contracting an additional Infinite line with Movistar, we can now also benefit from Secure Connection, an operator service that provides us with greater security when we browse the Internet, protecting our devices from malware or phishing both when we are browsing the Internet at home and when we go out and use our data rate.
Movistar’s Secure Connection protects all our movements over the Internet in real time, allowing it to detect malware, threats or identity theft, which, unfortunately, are the order of the day. To provide you with safe browsing, what it does is check the reputation of the domain in which we are going to access. If access to that page is dangerous, the system gives an alert and blocks it. In addition, as we have already commented previously, in addition to the Movistar Secure Connection you will also have free access to Movistar Cloud to store content without space limits.