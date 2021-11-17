The first promotion has arrived aimed at the offer of additional lines offered by Movistar. The operator assures that its current catalog of free devices with Fusion exceeds many Black Friday offers and, in turn, starting tomorrow, it launches a promotion to have an additional free line with unlimited data for Current customers Fusion, Conecta Max or Mobile Contract that have a mobile contract rate with 30 GB to navigate or more.

Savings of up to 135 euros per year

As of November 18, all new highs in the additional Infinite line they will have a fee of 0 euros per month during the first 6 months compared to the usual fee for this rate, which is 22.50 euros per month. With this promotion, the Movistar client can save a total of 135 euros per year.

Movistar’s Infinite additional line offers unlimited calls, SMS and data at maximum speed, including a free Secure Connection so that surfing the Internet does not pose any threat. In addition, it also includes Movistar Cloud so that we can save documents, photos, videos, music without any type of space limit in the cloud.