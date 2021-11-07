It seems that the Carousel of wallpapers is not liking much. And what we talk about a function introduced in MIUI 8, brought back for MIUI 12.

As we read from the official Mi Community, it seems that many Mi Fans are unhappy because prefer to choose their wallpaper and do not bet on a function at the mercy of the present. So well, for those who do not want to use it again, let’s see how to banish this function.

A somewhat intrusive carousel

On more than one occasion you have asked how this problem is solved. As we have already seen, once it is activated, deactivating it is somewhat more complicated. Even if we deactivate the function, the last image background associated with the last news you saw remains as default, forcing you to choose another desktop background manually.

Wallpaper carousel is a service that shows a high resolution image, purposely chosen to illustrate current news. This news belongs to relevant media and is displayed based on our collected information. That is, if you like soccer, you will see many wallpapers of soccer fields and balls that, when touched, will send you to news related to the world of the beautiful game.

In short, the carousel is presented as a service of “incredible images and exciting stories to enjoy every day”, “an exciting way to unlock your phone“However, it is a tool that collects private information about our tastes, uses and trends. From the ‘Privacy Policy’ we can see how these files are stored and how they are transferred to third parties.





In fact, the third-party user agreement makes it clear that we are fully responsible for information leaks or other risks. But this is another struggle that we can tackle at another time. Let’s see how to eradicate it – is the word, yes – once and for all. Follow this route:

Go into Settings .

. Scroll down to function ‘ Always-on screen and Lock screen ‘.

‘. Go down to ‘ Carousel of wallpapers ‘, tap this function and enter.

‘, tap this function and enter. In the new window deactivate the Carousel. If it is the first time you enter, it will ask you to activate the ‘ terms and Conditions ‘. We assume that you have already activated it before, so you want to delete it.

‘. We assume that you have already activated it before, so you want to delete it. Now, in this new tab, tap on ‘ Withdrawal of consent ‘. You may need to double tap on this switch to formally withdraw your consent.

‘. You may need to double tap on this switch to formally withdraw your consent. Doing so will cause you to be kicked out of the ‘Wallpaper Carousel’ feature, however it will no longer appear.

Finally, if the icon appears that invites you to try the Wallpaper Carousel you just have to ignore the warning or delete it, nothing more.





It is always said that in every use of an application there is a contract signing, an acceptance of rights and obligations to be able to use said app. The problem is that we usually accept these conditions without reading them and the usual thing is to grant permissions without thinking that, in reality, we are entering into a legal agreement similar to buying a car or renting a home, only in the face of digital goods.

This is, in short, the trick to not access the Carousel of wallpapers: not accept the terms and conditions of the user agreement and privacy policy with the providers Glance, Kachaa, WULI and Pulse, revoking access to said function itself.