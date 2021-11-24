The national identity document or DNI is an element as personal as it is coveted by those who seek to scam us. No public administration is going to ask us for a copy of that document to identify us, but it is relatively common for certain sellers to ask for the DNI for purchases made in Wallapop or similar. Take extreme precautions in these types of situations.

From the mobile we can carry out almost any task, even the procedures with the administration. Tools such as Cl @ ve or Cl @ ve PIN greatly facilitate authentication (normally), but we cannot always use them to guarantee everything from contracting services to purchases. Asking for a digitized copy of the DNI is a relatively common practiceHence, it may not surprise us according to what situations. This is the reason why many take advantage of it.

Having to send the DNI is mandatory for some procedures

We must make it clear that, although we must take extreme precautions, there are times when the requirement to send a copy of the DNI is real. For instance, in the signing of contracts that require, precisely, a digital signature: the beneficiary company can request the identity document to verify that you are who you say you are.

Wallapop requires you to send a copy of the ID so that you can sell products: due to the European directive against money laundering, the platform that offers payment services to Wallapop needs all sellers to identify themselves so that they can carry out transactions through of the famous mobile app. This identification through personal data and a photo of the DNI, which can be sent directly from the phone, It is only done once to register payments; or whenever the account where Wallapop will send the money is changed.

Although Wallapop itself requires the sending of the DNI as proof of identity, It is not necessary to send the document if any seller demands it: This practice, despite being common, is very suspicious. Since with the DNI services can be contracted, and that it serves as an authentication measure, when the document falls into the wrong hands it ends up leading to scams, fraud and even lawsuits.

Our main recommendation is clear: when someone asks you to send them a copy of your ID always distrust. If you are in the process of hiring a service with a company, you should surely send a photo of the card, also in those monetary transactions where you are going to receive money. Likewise, it is also legal to ask for a copy of the national identity document when you book a hotel room: as Maldita.es explains, Accommodations need to keep a guest registry and need to verify that those making the reservation match a real person.

Monetary transactions, the signing of contracts from the mobile or the reservation of a hotel may require a photo of the DNI; a Wallapop vendor doesn’t need it: extreme precautions Read: How to transfer music from Mac to Android device? - Simple steps

Although the DNI request is logical on certain occasions, that does not mean that you should send a photo of the DNI without modifying it first. Since the phone allows you to take photos and also edit them, our recommendation is that you modify the image so that no one can use the copy for other uses than the one you authorize.

Delete data from the photo of the DNI and add watermark

Editing the DNI through Google Photos

That a company asks you for a photo of your ID can be legal, we have already seen it. However, that does not mean that you should send them a copy of the document without editing: make sure no one else will be able to present the photo sent as identification removing some elements from it and adding a watermark that represents the use that you give to the image.

With your Android mobile you can take a photo of your ID, you can also edit it. There are many apps that allow you to make modifications, but surely you already have one installed that will serve you for the task. We will use Google Photos.

Take a photo of the DNI from the front and another from the back. Make sure that there is light so that all the data can be seen and that the mobile camera is as perpendicular as possible with the document.

Open Google Photos and edit each of the faces of the DNI so that only the document can be seen in the image . To do this, use the editor and the tools within the “Trim” tab. You can correct the perspective with the icon on the right, the one with the slanted square.

. To do this, use the editor and the tools within the “Trim” tab. You can correct the perspective with the icon on the right, the one with the slanted square. Once cropped, move to the “Annotation” tab, within the Google Photos editor.

Use the black pen to write over the signature, so no one can copy it. It is also a good idea to draw lines above the ID photo: this way you reduce the chances that anyone will use the image for other uses apart from the authorized one.

Finally, click on the “Text” tool (within “Annotation”) and write on the DNI the reason for which you are sending the photo copy. For example, “Make a reservation at the Bates Motel.”

Save photos as a copy: this way you will have the option to continue editing the originals in the event that you have to send a photo of the DNI again.

If the company receives a photo of the DNI with a watermark that does not serve for the operation that is authorizing said operation, it will become suspicious. This way you avoid that someone can use the photo for other purposes

Take the utmost precautions whenever someone asks you to send them a copy of your national identity document. In the event that the photo falls into the wrong hands, you may have a big problem.