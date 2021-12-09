Today it is common for interactions with your phone through the touch screen, with gestures and movements of your fingers, or by voice commands. Either through Alexa, the Google Assistant or Siri, depending on which one you choose. But with the camera of your smartphone you can also use your face to perform actions without using your hands or your voice. This is one of the many new features that Android 12 incorporates. It is called Camera Switches and is part of its accessibility features.

Announced in the summer and available back then through a separate application in APK format, Camera Switches It has been literally translated as “camera switch” and you can use this feature in Android 12 via the Android Accessibility Suite. If you want to use your face gestures to interact with your smartphone, you just have to activate this function and follow the configuration guide to customize gestures and what to do with them.

Among other things, with Camera Switches you can search for something on the internet, select applications or see the latest notifications that have arrived on your phone. All through facial gestures and movements of your face or your mouth. During the configuration, you will decide yourself which gestures will do this or that action on Android. Let’s see what it consists of.

Activate Camera Switches on your Android

To use the function Camera Switches, translated as camera switches, you must have your phone charged, “held securely and have a clear vision of your face”On the front camera. The first requirement is that using the camera constantly uses more battery than normal. In addition to these hardware requirements, you will need to install the app Android Accessibility Suite, which adds additional functions to the default Accessibility of Android 12. The main one is TalkBack, but there is more, like Camera Switches.

Once you have installed the Android Accessibility Suite, if you are going to Settings> Accessibility you will be able to verify that there are new options in which there were already by default. This time we are interested in going to Interaction controls. There you will find Switch accessibility. In its main menu, we activate the function and accept the necessary permissions that it requires to function. You can choose three types of switches: USB, Bluetooth or camera. We choose the third option, Camera switch. You will be asked again to accept permission to access the camera and Android 12 will download 10MB of additional software.

Configure facial gestures, step by step

We have already installed the Android Accessibility Suite in Android 12. We have also activated the Camera Switches function, which in Spanish is known as Camera Switch. Now touch configure this android function. If we continue with what we were doing in the previous section, you will be asked if you want set a single gesture or multiple facial gestures. The first option is the simplest and allows you to search for things on Android with a simple gesture of your face. A second gesture deactivates the function. But the recommended option is the one that allows set two or more gestures of your face. So you can do various actions.

Screen by screen, you must assign a gesture to each of the available actions. For example, you can perform the “Next” action with a smile, raising your eyebrows, and so on. The facial gestures available there are six of them: open your mouth, smile, raise your eyebrows, look to the left, look to the right, and look up. Regarding available shares, they are: Next, Select, Pause, Search, etc.

Subsequently, from Settings> Interaction Controls> Switch Accessibility> Settings You will be able to customize the size and duration of the facial gestures that you have previously configured. For example, you can activate actions with a small or large gesture, or make the gesture faster or slower. Specifically, between 0.10 and 2 seconds or a custom value.

Camera Switches in Practice

Once this accessibility function is activated for Android 12, to know if it is working, paused or deactivated, you will see a icon at the top of the screen of your phone, right in the center. A face-shaped icon, a Pause icon, or a crossed-out face icon.

Depending on the gestures you have configured, you can move through the applications, by the home screen, by the notification menu or, within an app, by its menus and elements. In principle, any element of Android 12 is interactive and compatible with this accessibility function.

If you need more details, you can find more information about this feature on the Android Accessibility help page. In addition, you will see several examples of tasks or actions What can you do using Camera Switches and the gestures of your face, such as making a video call, creating a note or searching for photos on your phone.