As every year, Spotify Wrapped is now available to all users of the platform. Wrapped is a tool integrated in this service that it will help us to know what we have heard the most throughout the year on Spotify, from our favorite artists or songs, to the total playback time we have made.

As has already happened in recent years, to be able to view Spotify Wrapped 2021 we will have to do it through the Spotify mobile applicationEither from Android or from an iOS phone. In this post we show you how you can access this tool from your Xiaomi phone and all the curiosities included in this edition.

How to access your Spotify Wrapped 2021 from your Xiaomi phone

In order to enjoy Spotify Wrapped 2021 we can do it in two ways: or by accessing directly through this link, or by entering directly into our Spotify application from our smartphone, making sure in advance that we have it completely updated.





Once inside, we will only have to access “Wrapped 2021 is here” that we will find in the main panel of the app and Spotify will automatically generate our entire list showing it in “Stories” format similar to what we have in other applications such as Instagram.

What are we going to find in our Spotify Wrapped 2021





Once we have accessed our Spotify Wrapped 2021, We will first see an introduction screen welcoming us to the tool. Once introduced, Spotify will imagine our life as if it were a movie, showing us some of our favorite songs throughout the year.

As a result, Spotify will show us a succession of stories with a large amount of information, among which we can find:





Amount of total minutes during which you have listened to music through the Spotify app in all of 2021

Which is the song that you have listened to the most and how many times have you listened to them throughout the year

Brief description of your mood depending on the music you usually listen to

List of five most listened songs of the year

A Playlist with your 100 most listened songs of the year so you can keep it in your library

List with five most listened to musical genres during 2021

We will have a little game in which we will have to choose the false answer about our listening habits to see how well you know yourself

Finally, a complete summary that you can share through your social networks in a simple way