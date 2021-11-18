In the Photos app of our iPhone or iPad Siri create memories from photos and videos from our photo library to remember special occasions. Siri selects these images from certain information, but we can always customize the selection to have a memory just tailored to us.

An ideal customization for a personal touch

In iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, Apple redesigned the memories in the Photos app. Now we can choose our own music, style and we can also select which images and videos to include. Something that we could already do in previous versions of the operating system, but that we will now do in a slightly different way. The steps for this are as follows:

We open the Photos app on our iPhone or iPad. We enter the section For you, which we find in the bottom bar on the iPhone and in the sidebar on the iPad. Under the headline Regards we go in to see the memory that we want to edit. While we see it we press the button in the form of three dots in the upper right part. We choose Manage photos. We mark or unmark the photos that we want to appear. We press okay.

Easy right? The change in the selection of photos and videos is instantaneous, so after pressing okay We will continue to see the reproduction of the memory with the modifications that we have just made. A simple resource with which to end give the most personal touches to memories which, in general, tend to be great.

Siri uses various data points to detect which images to include in memories. In addition to selecting the best shot of several similar images, focusing on the face, looking at the images that we have marked as favorites, in which we have edited or in which we have shared the most may require a little push. Fortunately, it is really easy to decide to add or delete photos from our memory.