We are so familiar with the use of the DNI that sometimes we do not pay attention to the amount of information that is collected in this small document or to the importance of said information. Too many online procedures require us to send this important document, a document that we can edit from our own iPhone to reduce risks.

A preventive measure if we are forced to send this document

Sending the photocopy of the DNI is being normalized to carry out procedures, but it is not a secure method to identify ourselves. Why? Because anyone with access to this document can impersonate someone else. Ordering a duplicate SIM, for example, with all its implications, requires nothing more than this photocopy.

In this situation, it is a good idea to edit the photocopy to specify its use and hide certain data. Something we can do directly on our iPhone in just a couple of minutes and that it will greatly reduce the risks of the file being misused.





There are many apps to blur and place a watermark on our identity document. This time we will focus on Annotable, which we can download for free from the App Store. With the app downloaded and ready, let’s see the steps to follow, they are as follows:

We open the app Annotable on our iPhone or iPad. We select our ID if we have it saved in the Photos app or we touch the camera to take a photo at the moment. We touch the square button in the lower right to open the tools. We choose the tool with a four-color square. We draw a frame on our photo to pixelate it. We touch the square button at the bottom right again to open the tools. We choose the tool marked with an A. We draw a frame in a suitable area to contain text. We write something like “Copy of DNI to make a reservation in X hotel”, for example. Once written we touch outside the text, to stop writing. We touch the button in the shape of a red color at the bottom left. We adjust the size of the text using the slider. We touch the share button, a square with an up arrow, in the upper right and share the edited ID as we wish.

That easy. With this we will get an identity document that will allow us do paperwork without having to expose so much our security. Say that in some cases the institution may not accept the pixelation of the photo, although the recommendation is always to prove it, if they reject the document we generate a copy without the pixelation. At the same time we may want to pixelate other information, especially the signature.

Remember that, by law, no public administration can ask us for a copy of our ID. If this happens we should automatically think of some kind of scam. Beyond the administration, if we need to send our ID for any management following the steps we have just seen, we will significantly reduce the risks, which never hurts.