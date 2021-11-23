The last leg of the year is always a real roller coaster. It goes from the spooky season to the All I Want For Christmas Is You, through Black Friday that, every time, is consolidated more in Spain and extends in some brands until Black Month. The day of crazy discounts originating in the United States is a great time to advance the purchase of Christmas gifts and this year it will be held on Friday, November 26. Some firms will limit their discounts to that day, while other houses will launch offers during the days before or after, as is the case with El Corte Inglés, which has already kicked off.

In a few years we have gone from seeing Thanksgiving in movies and series to looking forward to its arrival to enjoy the sales that come with it. One of the establishments that most interests consumers in our country this day is The English Court, for its great variety of latest news in fashion, electronics, computers, books, sports …

So, if you are wondering when the discounts will begin in the legendary department stores, we have the answer and it is that ECI It has already joined Black Friday and the discounts will continue until next Monday with Cyber ​​Monday in all its departments. And when they say “all” it is all: women’s fashion, men’s fashion, children’s fashion, electronics, appliances, mobile phones, laptops, video games, cinema, photography, home, furniture, kitchenware, tableware, decoration, sports, music, tickets …





Thus, the discounts have started today (Monday, November 22) and will remain active until Sunday (November 28). The offers will be the same in the online store and in the shopping centers. Of course, with the web we can avoid queues and trips, although buying in store we have the product in front of us and we save surprises and wrong sizes.

25% fashion gift for customers with a purchase card

To the discounts that ECI has prepared for all its customers, add a gift for customers with a Purchase Card The English Court that consists of a 25% gift on purchases made from November 22 to 24 in department stores. Of course, only in fashion and footwear products selected on the web.

Those products marked with the message “25% gift when buying with El Corte Inglés shopping card on Black Friday” They are the ones that will generate one or more coupons with the amount of the gift at the end of the order. As long as we pay with the aforementioned card. In addition, the maximum amount for each coupon will be € 50 and it will be possible to redeem them all at the same time.

It will be possible redeem coupons on the web, app and physical stores from November 27 to 28, 2021, in any purchase in fashion, lingerie and shoe store, as long as it is greater than € 50.

Finally, if Monday the 29th arrived and we had not been able to buy everything we wanted, there will still be the Cyber ​​Monday (or Cyber ​​Monday) offers during that day.

Photos | @The English Court