The approach of Hide my email, part of iCloud +, is that we can use an alias that when receiving an email forwards it to our real address. This ensures that we can subscribe to services or websites without giving our real address or exposing ourselves to spam. In iOS 15.2, iPadOS 15.2 and macOS 12.1 Apple expands the use of this tool allowing us create a new address from the same Mail app.

A system that is proof against any spam

Beyond the convenience of being able to create the address from the Mail app, the great novelty of this system is that now we can start a communication directly from a hidden address. Before, the Hide my email addresses were only input and, although we could reply from those addresses, the communication could not be initiated by us.

Use the Mail app, either in our iPhone, iPad or MacTo create a Hide my email address is very simple. The exact steps are as follows:

We open the Mail app on our iPhone, iPad or Mac. We touch the button in the shape of a square with a superimposed pencil to write a new email. On the iPhone or iPad we touch Cc / Cco, From: to deploy it. In the countryside From: instead of our usual email we select Hide my email. We compose the message and send it.

As simple as that. As soon as we touch the button we will see that a specific address is generated from which the mail will be sent once we decide to send it. An address where we will receive responses normally and that will not be refused the next time we decide to write an email to another recipient using the Hide my email option.

With the amount of emails we send and receive every day, being able to communicate without having to expose our real address is tremendously useful. In the end, there is no better protection against spam than being able to completely remove one of these aliases to stop receiving all the mail that is sent to it. That simple and effective.

Image | Solen Feyissa