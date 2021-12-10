

Dec 10, 2021 at 04:41 CET



The Brasileirao 2021 lowered the curtain with At. Mineiro as the great protagonist. The traditional team from Belo Horizonte, which has dominated the competition from top to bottom, broke a 50-year drought and won, well deserved. his second league title.

The title of Cuca’s team is unquestionable. And its great merit is having surpassed the two other current superpowers: Flamengo, who finished second and without having won any great title, and Palmeiras, who gave up fighting for the league and won their second consecutive Copa Libertadores.

The surprises of the season were the Fortaleza, a modest that sneaked into the Libertadores for the first time in its history; Red Bull Bragantino, who reached the final of the Copa Sudamericana and rubbed shoulders with the best; and América, from Belo Horizonte, which in the year of their return to Serie A qualified for the Libertadores.

The negative note is the Guild, which had a team to be there and fight for the cups and ended up losing the category after a year full of nonsense in which he had four coaches.

He is so

I do not have more jeito

Acabou, boa sorte … 🥲 April 10 people are seen! 4️⃣ months to go #CampeonatoDoBrasileiro 🇧🇷 flip! pic.twitter.com/FH8gejo4CK – Brasileirão Assaí (@Brasileirao) December 10, 2021

QUALIFIED FOR THE GROUP STAGE OF THE LIBERTADORES CUP

1º Atlético Mineiro

2nd Flamengo

3rd Palmeiras

4th Fortress

5th Corinthians

6th Red Bull Bragantino

14th Ath. Parananese (South American Cup champion)

CLASSIFIED FOR THE PREVIOUS PHASES OF THE LIBERTADORES CUP

7th Fluminense

8th America Mineiro

QUALIFIED FOR THE SOUTH AMERICAN CUP

9th Athletic Goianiense

10th Saints

11th Ceará

12th International

13th Sao Paulo

15º Cuiabá

DESCENDED TO SERIES B

17th Guild

18th Bay

19th Sport Recife

20th Chapecoense

ASCENDED FROM THE B SERIES

1st Botafogo

2º Goiás

3rd Coritiba

4th Avaí

The season in Brazil is not over yet. On Sunday the first leg of the Copa do Brasil final between At. Mineiro and Ath. Paranaense. The return is scheduled, in Curitiba, the following Wednesday.