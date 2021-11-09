The first thing, again, is to prepare a budget, I know that all of us who are dedicated to the dissemination of personal finances always insist on it, but we will continue to do so until they listen to us. Here is the key to achieving healthy finances and enjoying these opportunities that are presented to us.

What should I identify or take into account? The first thing is if I have any surplus to be able to make a purchase, if I have the savings that I used to buy something, if I can buy it with credit and that it does not represent a debt that can get out of control.

With this simple filter we can ask the following question, do I need it? If the answer is yes, then go ahead, if it is a wish and I have the resources without a problem, but if I do not need it and it is only a wish and I do not have the money to acquire it, then stop.

With this in mind, let’s put together our budget, be clear about what I have, be disciplined and resist the temptation, now as they say, it is what there is, period. Now it only remains to see if it is convenient to buy it in cash or on credit.

We did it, we have the budget! Now something that we do not do much as consumers, but that would be an excellent practice is to compare, do it now, before El Buen Fin starts because you can have a range of options that adapt to the budget that we raised previously.

Review and compare, do not go for the first option, especially if you want to buy something that represents a considerable investment; but also, it is appropriate to say so, so as not to fall into deception or the bad practices of increasing prices to offer discounts that day.

Analyzing whether it is convenient to buy the items in cash or on credit is important since both have advantages and disadvantages, if it is in cash, there is everything and we do not acquire a debt but I could run out of liquidity. On the other hand, if it is on credit, I can finance myself with a credit card or services for up to 45 days or months without interest, but what should I consider?