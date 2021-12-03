It is possible that many of you in recent times have heard of this particular application. As you can imagine, these are applications that allow us to connect to other computers without leaving our site. For instance, TeamViewer It will be very useful when it comes to solving problems on the computer of a family member or friend without having to access their home, as was the case in the past. Thanks to these remote desktop centric programs we will be able to enter and operate those computers with problems from our own.

It is evident that for all this that we are commenting on, we necessarily need a stable internet connection, at least. In addition, to carry out this connection process, the other computer needs to have this program installed and the access code to be provided to us.

As it could not be otherwise this type of remote desktop applications such as TeamViewer, they put at our disposal a series of security features. These prevent anyone from maliciously accessing our equipment through these software platforms. But that does not mean that these solutions are perfect or totally secure, hence the updates they receive periodically.