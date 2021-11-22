459.99 euros, that is the price that will have to be paid to get the most exclusive Nike Air Force 1 of all time. In collaboration with Swarovski, the firm presents a limited edition that promises not to leave anyone indifferent and that, probably and despite its high price, sell out in minutes. Available only by drawing through the SNKRS app, these sneakers They arrive to revolutionize the market.

With more than 125 years of history, Swarovski crystals are synonymous with luxury, fantasy and savoir faire. This 2021 Nike introduces them as one of the main materials to create one of its most luxurious sneakers to date: the Air Force 1 “Triple White” and the Air Force 1 “Triple Black”. Covered with 228 non-faceted retroreflective Swarovski crystals, this unique design promises to add comfort and luxury to all looks from streetwear.





This limited edition is accompanied by a mini screwdriver with a Swarovski crystal so that one can personalize their sneakers to their liking thanks to the four modular reinforcement pieces with retro-reflective crystals set in stainless steel rivets. In addition, and if that were not enough, this design glows in the dark.





On sale next December 2 in the SNKRS app, this model can only be purchased through a raffle and under an exclusive price: 459.99 euros.

Photos | Swarovski