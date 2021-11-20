The carbon dioxide emissions They are one of the most important problems that must be addressed in the fight against climate change. And while it is true that more and more companies and national governments are committing to reduce them, the CO2 figures continue to be alarming.

To better understand how much carbon dioxide emissions exist in each country, MetaBallStudios has prepared a video really shocking. It collects information corresponding to each territory for a year and represents it in gas spheres. In this case, the information available is from 2019.

As the creator of the clip explains, the data was obtained through Our World in Data; And although it clarifies that the choice of some of the countries was subjective, the Top 10 is made up of the nations with the highest amount of carbon dioxide emissions.

The shocking carbon dioxide emissions compared by country

The video path goes from smallest to largest, starting with Tuvalu. The small island country of Oceania recorded carbon dioxide emissions of 12,200 tons in 2019, represented by a sphere 226 meters in diameter. And emission levels increase dramatically as data such as the Andorra, Iceland, Paraguay, Lithuania, Kenya and Cuba, among others.

This is the list of the 10 countries with the highest amount of carbon dioxide emissions, according to the data offered in the video. It is worth noting that in parentheses we add the diameter of the spheres used in the 3D animation to represent the collected gas:

China : 10,170 million tons (21.4 kilometers in diameter);

: 10,170 million tons (21.4 kilometers in diameter); USA : 5,280 million tons (17.2 kilometers in diameter);

: 5,280 million tons (17.2 kilometers in diameter); India : 2,620 million tons (13.6 kilometers in diameter);

: 2,620 million tons (13.6 kilometers in diameter); Russia : 1,680 million tons (11.7 kilometers in diameter);

: 1,680 million tons (11.7 kilometers in diameter); Japan : 1,110 million tons (10.2 kilometers in diameter);

: 1,110 million tons (10.2 kilometers in diameter); Iran : 779 million tons (9 kilometers in diameter);

: 779 million tons (9 kilometers in diameter); Germany : 701 million tons (8.7 kilometers in diameter);

: 701 million tons (8.7 kilometers in diameter); Indonesia : 617 million tons (8.4 kilometers in diameter);

: 617 million tons (8.4 kilometers in diameter); South Korea : 611 million tons (8.3 kilometers in diameter);

: 611 million tons (8.3 kilometers in diameter); Saudi Arabia: 582 million tons (8.2 kilometers in diameter).

Worldwide, during 2019 carbon dioxide emissions totaled 36,440 million tons; A figure that is represented by a sphere of gas 32.7 kilometers in diameter. While the global accumulated from 1750 to 2019 is 1,650,000,000,000 tons, with an equivalent gas sphere 116.7 kilometers in diameter. They are data to take seriously and conscientiously, without a doubt.