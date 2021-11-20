Google ’s parent company has hit the key to turn some of its robot prototypes into perfect table cleaners on its campus.

While robotics has advanced by leaps and bounds in recent decades, it is still surprising that robots are unable to perform such simple, everyday tasks as cleaning a restaurant table, and apparently Google has hit the magic button. to turn many of your warehouse robots into perfect waiters, at least those who are dedicated solely to cleaning.

And it is that Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has announced in a statement that your project Everyday RobotsDedicated in his labs to experimenting with creating a series of general-purpose learning robots, he has been able to step up the ladder by moving many of his prototype machines from the lab to the Google Bay Area campus to do various tasks.

“We are now operating a fleet of more than 100 robot prototypes that autonomously perform a number of useful tasks in our offices”Says Hans Peter Brøndmo, robot manager at Everyday Robot.

And specifically, those same robot prototypes that were sorting garbage have now been equipped with a squeegee to clean tables and use the same pliers to grab glasses or open doors.

The design of these robots are basic and could be defined as “arms on wheels” with a multipurpose clamp on the end and all attached to a central tower. At the top of the tower we find different sensors for machine vision and also a rotating LiDAR unit on the side for navigation.

And it is that Google Alphabet intends that machine learning allows robots to operate in unstructured environments such as homes and offices.

Although we already have robots that can operate in our homes, even those robot vacuum cleaners that move around our room, they are not the type of technological advance that engineers from all over the world are looking for, who want their tasks to be much more heterogeneous.

Perhaps Google has found a way that in the future we have a robot in our home that is capable not just vacuuming and sweeping, but also of setting the table, cleaning the dishes and doing so many other daily tasks that always take up so much time.