Yesterday Paris Hilton gave the yes I want to Carter Reum in the gardens of the family mansion of the Hilton in Bel-Air (Los Angeles), and she did it with a stunning wedding dress signed by Oscar de la Renta.

We could already imagine that he would not be the only one. The socialite He has worn two more designs during dinner and dancing. Surely they are not the only ones because the link is scheduled to last throughout the weekend, and rumors suggest that we will see her with a total of 10 different dresses.

The second wedding dress in Paris, the one chosen to wear during dinner, is a jewel design made in transparent tulle and embroidered with rhinestones and paillettes. A draped creation, with cape, opening in the skirt and train made for this day exclusively from Pamella Roland. A design that looks like it was made for a red carpet.





For the dance, the bride changed again, and this time she opted for a short cocktail dress made of taffeta and embroidered with 3D flowers. A design made exclusively for her by Oscar de la Renta.





Photos | @oscardelarenta, @pamellaroland