so are the new Lenovo laptops in 2022

The price of this series starts at $ 1,569.99 for the 5i Pro with Intel CPUs, and $ 1,429.99 for the AMD, and will be on sale in April 2022.

Legion 5

Basing on price, we find the range Legion 5i and Legion 5, with 12th generation AMD Ryzen 6000 or Intel processor, with up to 15.6-inch WQHD displays up to 165 Hz, covering 100% of the sRGB color space. It integrates up to an RTX 3060, with a TGP of up to 125 W. They also have WiFi 6E.

Its price starts at $ 1,199.99 for the 5i, and $ 1,129.99 for the AMD, and will also be on sale in April.

Legion Monitors

Lenovo has also announced three new monitors. The first is the Legion Y25-30, a 24.5-inch monitor with Full HD resolution and a refresh rate of 240 Hz, with DisplayHDR 400 certification. It has AMD FreeSync Premium, and a response time of only 0.5 ms MPRT. Its price starts at $ 339.99 in May 2022.

We also find the G27q3-20 and G24qe-20, with a refresh rate of 100 Hz overclockable up to 110 Hz. They will be on sale in March for $ 299.99 and $ 259.99.

Legion Mice

In mice, Lenovo has also announced the Legion M600s Wireless Gaming Mouse, with a weight of only 75 grams and a delay of less than 1 ms. It has Bluetooth and radio frequency, in addition to being able to connect it by USB C. It has a Pixart 3370 sensor of 19,000 DPI, with a battery of up to 70 hours per charge. It is priced at $ 84.99 and will be on sale in May.

We also find the Legion M300s RBG Gaming Mouse, with a weight of only 61 grams, and 8,000 DPI. It will cost $ 29.99 and will be on sale in May.

ThinkPad and ThinCentre

ThinkPad X1

Beyond the gaming range, we find the ThinkPad range, with premium laptops aimed at facilitating day-to-day use, whether for work or study, with light, modern and functional designs. Among them we find the new series of X1 Carbon 10th Gen, the X1 Yoga 7th Gen and the X1 Nano 2nd Gen.

All models feature 12th Generation Intel Core processors, including the series X1 Nano, which weighs less than 1 kg. They are accompanied by LPDDR5 RAM and NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, and OLED screens with up to 2.8K in the X1 Carbon, and 4K in the X1 Yoga.

We also find Full HD webcams, microphones with 360º coverage, and an NPU inside to process image elements in the camera. They all have WiFi 6E, and you can also choose to have 4G LTE Cat.16 or 5G connectivity.

The prices and dates are:

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10, on sale in March 2022 for a price that will start from $ 1,639.

ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7, on sale in March 2022 for a price starting at $ 1,749.

ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2, on sale in April 2022 for a price starting at $ 1,659.

ThinkCentre and ThinkVision

In addition to the lightweight notebooks, we find all-in-one desktop computers, which equip up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processors. The displays are up to 23.8 inches, with up to 64 GB of RAM and great connectivity. We also have flexible monitors up to 27 inches that allow you to upgrade components without having to change the screen. The ThinkCentre M90a Gen 3 Pro They will be on sale in May 2022 for $ 1,299.

Lenovo also has professional monitors with 27-inch QHD displays, supporting up to 95% DCI-P3 and HDR10. They will be on sale in July for prices of $ 499 and $ 599.

Yoga

Lenovo has also shown its Yoga 2-in-1 series of laptops, with models such as the Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga 7i, and Yoga 6. With them, they have also presented the Lenovo Q27h-20, Lenovo Q27q-20 and Lenovo Q24i-20.

Yoga 9i

This 2-in-1 laptop features a 14-inch screen with up to Intel Core i7-1260P processors. The laptops are Intel Evo certified because they wake up instantly when you open them, have a long battery life, and have fast charging.

The speakers are more powerful than before, equipping up to 4K OLED touch screens with DisplayHDR 500 and 100% DCI-P3 color space, with support for Dolby Vision. They also have a fingerprint reader, a larger touchpad, and Thunderbolt 4.

They will go on sale in the second quarter of 2022 with a price tag of $ 1,399.

Yoga 7i

The Yoga 7i They will have two sizes of 14 and 16 inches, being able to equip up to one 2.8K OLED display on the 14-inch, with 100% reproduction of the DCI-P3 color space. It has up to Intel Core i7-1260P, and a long battery life with fast charging.

In the case of the 16-inch model, we have up to a 2.5K 60 Hz screen, with the same processor options. Both models can be folded, and can be used with the optional pencil to draw with high precision.

They will be on sale in the second quarter of 2022 with a price starting from $ 899 for 16-inch models, and $ 949 for 14-inch models.

Yoga 6

The range Yoga 6 It has a 13-inch model with the option of equipping up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U with integrated graphics. The resolution is Full HD, and it supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. They will be on sale from the second quarter of 2022 with a price that will start at $ 749.

Monitors for consumption

In consumer monitors, Lenovo has launched the Lenovo Q27h, Lenovo Q27q and Lenovo Q24i. In the case of the Q27h-20, we have QHD resolution with IPS panel, HDR and a 95% reproduction of the DCI-P3 color space. With the Q27q-20 we also have QHD resolution, and the Q24i-20 offers Full HD resolution.

The monitors are priced at $ 349.99, $ 299.99, and $ 199.99, respectively, and will go on sale in May.

Mice

Lastly, there are also Yoga mice designed for the best portability. The Yoga Wireles Mobile Mouse It will cost $ 39.99 and will be on sale in June. The Wireless Performance Mouse will cost the same and will also be on sale in June. We can also buy a 130W USB multi-port charger for $ 99.99.