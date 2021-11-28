You better not fall in love with these sneakers, because if you fall into their clutches you will be lost (they are worse than a toxic love that goes directly adrift). New Balance is causing a sensation in street style and all thanks to its latest model of trainers that respond to the 550 name. Presented in various colors, every time a new version is released it sells out instantly. With a price that is quadrupled In the second-hand market, fashion girls show us their power of versatility.

Perfect to wear with suit pants

Yes, they are sports shoes, but they have proven to marry everything. And when we say everything we mean it literally: these shoes have become the favorite to go to the office wasting style and savoir faire. With a trouser suit or pleated trousers, these sneakers They have everything to captivate everyone.

Strange mixes (but what we want to copy)

The strangest things are sometimes the best. So much so that fashion girls let their imagination flow to create unique looks full of color where variety is served. Still, the feet manage to be the real stars.

Styles that we would like to wear right now, regardless of the polar cold

No matter how cold it is outside, these outfits want to inspire us and make us dream of days full of glamor. Whether with a blazer oversize or our favorite jeans, the New Balance 550 prove they are the queens of street style this season.

Photos | Instagram @chiaraferragni, @ariviere, @pernilleteisbaek, @honeybelleworld, @modedamour, @sofiamcoelho, @sonialyson, @ georginalennon1, @stepsofstyle