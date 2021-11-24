As we already know, for all those Xiaomi devices with a fingerprint sensor under the screen, MIUI allows us to customize the unlock animation when using this biometric security method, some styles to which some new ones will be added as they tell us from XIAOMIUI.

Unfortunately, this is a feature that at the moment You can only enjoy the latest MIUI closed beta and it is available exclusively for the recent Xiaomi Civi, but everything seems to indicate that MIUI 13 will bring with it new unlocking effects that we can enjoy on our Xiaomi phones.

Butterflies of different colors, the new exclusive unlock animation of the Xiaomi Civi

As we see in the images shared by XIAOMIUI, MIUI has incorporated new unlock transitions when we use the fingerprint sensor on the screen which show a curious aesthetic in the shape of a colored butterfly, very much in line with the aesthetics that Xiaomi Civi itself has.





Of course, we must bear in mind that, for now, this animation will be exclusive to this Xiaomi device, and it is unknown whether or not it will end up reaching a greater number of telephones of the Asian firm.

In addition, for the moment this functionality is exclusive to the MIUI Chinese ROM, but it does give us to understand to a large extent that Xiaomi is already working on incorporating new animations and transitions in MIUI 13, so the customization capacity with our equipment will go a step beyond what they can offer us today.

Source | XIAOMIUI