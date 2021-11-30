Today, six years after his arrival, Deliveroo’s ‘Spanish adventure’ ends, the popular food delivery service: today, finally, your mobile application has stopped receiving and issuing orders. Thus says goodbye to the first great ‘delivery’ that landed in our country, thus initiating the fashion / controversy of the ‘riders’.

We knew since last July your intention to stop operating in our country, after the company issued a statement in which the controversial ‘Rider Law’ – which came into force only a month later– was not mentioned, although everyone understood the existence of a cause-effect relationship.

When he announced his abandonment of the Spanish market, Deliveroo only referred to its lack of competitiveness in it: certainly, the growing competition from rivals such as UberEats or Glovo, two of the companies that have sought to adapt to the ‘Rider Law’, has also weighed on his decision.

The British company made numbers and saw that the accounts did not come out if it intended to compete with Glovo and UberEats while complying with the new labor regulations

The effects of the approval of the new law

In recent months, the sky blue backpacks company was preparing to cease its operations, which included the dismissal of 3,800 workers through ERE, who have received compensation of 45 days per year worked (the law only requires 33 days).

All of them, former freelancers who have been incorporated as employees since the new regulations came into force. In addition, those with a shorter history within the company are benefited by its decision to establish a minimum amount of 1,000 euros in the aforementioned indemnities.

We commented at the beginning of the article that Deliveroo was the first company to popularize the concept of ‘rider’ in Spain, but also was the first to suffer (in the summer of 2017, only two years after his arrival) a strike of the same. This strike marked, precisely, the beginning of an associative movement of the ‘riders’ that led to the law approved this year.

However, the consequences of its approval have also generated a contrary reaction in another sector of the ‘riders’, the same that last week concentrated before the Ministry of Social Affairs to protest the loss of jobs generated. Many also denounce that the new rule prevents them from freely managing their time, forcing them to submit to schedules and not to make compatible the simultaneous work for several platforms.