The fashion for tattoos continues to grow and today it is difficult to meet people who do not have their skin decorated with ink. Little ones, fine and delicate, the celebrities They show versions of all kinds that hide great meaning behind their designs. Olivia wilde has been the last to put himself in the hands of Dr. Woo, the tattooist of Hollywood stars, and so he has taught us.

Two most significant tattoos

Olivia had two children, Otis and Daisy – 7 and 5 years old respectively – the result of her relationship with fellow actor, Jason Sudeikis.

His two names have been the ones that decorate the outer sides of his wrists in a delicate typeface. Simple, discreet and beautiful, these two new designs show that the trend Tattoo fashion is compatible with elegance – although there is still a great stigma around it.

Dr. Woo has a large portfolio of clients, including Miley Cyrus, Hailey Bieber Baldwin, Chiara Ferragni and Cara Delevigne. What do you think of the final result?

Photos | Instagram @oliviawilde, @ _ ​​dr_woo _