LaSalud.mx.- In order to generate a collective reflection aimed at eliminating violence against women, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) and the National Union of Social Security Workers (SNTSS) signed the institutional agreement for equality and non-discrimination.

Within the framework of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, the Guidance Guide with a Gender Perspective for cases of Violence against Women was launched, which will be promoted by 1,852 multiplying agents.

At the head of the commemorative act “Equal in rights, we unite against violence”, Held at the Juan Moisés Calleja García Theater, the general director of Social Security, Zoé RobledoHe pointed out that this strategy provides additional tools and better information for workers to assert their rights.

He recalled that in 2020 the institute signed normative instruments to protect women’s rights: Based on the Agreement with the National Council to Prevent Discrimination (Conapred), the “More esteem and less stigma” campaign was launched to raise awareness and prevent violence against medical personnel during the pandemic. The #HeForShe Campaign enabled the training of more than 115,000 workers in violence prevention and the collaboration with the National Institute of Women (Inmujeres) trained 11,130 people.

In addition, he made a call to reflect on the violence that is exercised against women, since it is estimated that in the world one in 3 has suffered physical or sexual violence in their lifetime, and in Mexico, at least 6 out of 10 have faced an incident of violence once in their life.

In his message, the general secretary of the National Union of Social Security Workers (SNTSS), Dr. Arturo Olivares CerdaHe said that he has joined forces with the general director of the IMSS to guarantee spaces free of violence within the Institute.

“Society cannot, and should not, normalize female abuse. It is time to talk about equality, both at home and at work. It is time to talk about respect in work environments, to avoid workplace harassment. To stop sexual harassment, to stop marginalization and the minimization of women’s capacities in social, business and organizational development”He declared.

He stated that changes made to the Collective Bargaining Agreement “they are precisely to seek these objectives. In the 2019 contractual review we include the definition of workplace harassment, sexual harassment and harassment precisely to avoid them and, where appropriate, punish them. “

He ended by exhorting to establish agreements to develop tools that allow our staff to provide care with a gender perspective, equality, non-discrimination and prevention of violence.

For its part, the head of the Coordination of Equality and Gender of the IMSS, Sandra Girón Bravo, presented the Orientation Guide with a Gender Perspective for cases of Violence against Women, which will allow public servants to identify, analyze, attend and guide cases of violence against rights holders and workers who have been victims of violence.

Meanwhile, the doctor Monica Diaz Ayala, medical professor at the Simulation Center for Clinical and Surgical Excellence of the IMSS Representation in Yucatán and Multiplying Agent, indicated that as a doctor she contributes to the design and implementation of educational experiences to build humanism, equity and gender equality against the violence.

“I am convinced that an IMSS sororo and sensitive to gender equality and equity can help transform this country into a more dignified dwelling place for our patients, resident physicians, assistants, nurses, laboratory specialists, dentists, cleaning and hygiene assistants, to all of us”, He stated.

RGP