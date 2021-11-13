The most famous train on television is approaching its next station. Season 3 of ‘Snowpiercer: Snowbreaker’ is already underway (practically about to premiere, in fact) and the countdown begins for us to see the new episodes on TNT (in the United States) and Netflix in the rest of the world.

So let’s see everything we know about this new season from the series written by Graeme Manson.

The history

While the plot details of this season 3 (ten episodes) are still under top secret, we do know a few things like the fact that we will link directly to the end of season 2.

The Melanie Cavill’s apparent sacrifice (His presence in the cast makes us suppose that he has not died) and the hope that the warm areas that are beginning to be seen on the planet are real will push Layton on a new odyssey. In the face of these new episodes, it has already been commented that weather conditions and climate change will play a fairly important role in the plots.

So Layton and his allies they go aboard their “pirate train” (the wagons that managed to uncouple from the main train) as an increasingly psychotic Wilford controls the thousand remaining wagons, continuing to be a danger to everyone. And yes, there will be chases between trains.

The cast





Archie Panjabi and Chelsea Harris will be the main additions to the cast of the series. What we have not anticipated is “how” this will materialize (I mean, the setting is limited) being, especially in the case of Panjabi, a character with enough importance for season 3.

On the other hand, we have Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly, Alison Wright, Sean Bean, Mike O’Malley, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalize Basso, Sam Otto, Urbina, Sheila Vand and Steven Ogg forming the cast. principal.

From TNT they announced at the beginning of November that season 3 of ‘Snowpiercer: Snowbreaker’ will be able to be seen from the January 24, 2022. Netflix, for its part, has not commented when it will broadcast this new season.

Trailer and images

At the moment we do not have any images of this season 3 of ‘Snowpiercer: Snowbreaker’. The most we could see is one of the main scenarios in the video in which Diggs announced the renewal for a season 4.