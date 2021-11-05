Without we have yet seen images of the season, from the American network TNT have announced the premiere date of season 3 from ‘Snowpiercer: Snowbreaker’, the sci-fi dystopia based on the comic and later film. Let us also remember that the series is renewed for a fourth batch.

The new episodes will be released on January 24, 2022, a year after the second batch was released. In Spain this series is seen through Netflix, which brought it to the platform in a timely manner. Although he has not yet confirmed his plans, there is nothing to indicate that they will change the series’ broadcast mode.

After the events of season 2, these new episodes of ‘Snowpiercer: Snowbreaker’ They will start right after what was seen, after the explosion in the train and with the expedition in search of Melanie. Whether or not he survived is something we will find out.

Nor is there much mystery, since it is confirmed that Jennifer Connelly will be present in the new season with Daveed Diggs and Rowan Blanchard. Archie Panjabi and Chelsea Harris will be the main additions to the cast of the series.