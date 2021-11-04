Snofokk SL is the Rubius company, do you know how much it invoices per year?

Was born like this elrubiusOMG , a profile that 11 years later has become a media focus. Rubius not only owns the channel from YouTube largest in Spain Rather, it has sat a chair and opened doors so that many other people from our country and Latin America have decided to take the leap and dedicate themselves professionally to creating content on the Internet. If today we meet AuronPlay, Ibai or Cristinini it is to a certain extent because El Rubius was a pioneer in it.

Surely no one took El Rubius seriously when in December 2010 he decided to stand in front of a camera and record himself playing video games. He had been doing it since 2006, almost in the origins of the platform, but it was that year when he decided to try his luck and start a professional career on YouTube .

Nor would Rubén imagine at that moment that recording his games and telling his bullshit on camera would end up turning him into a successful businessman. Just 3 years later, in 2013, he founded ElrubiusOMG SL, which in 2015 would be renamed Snofokk SL and be fully managed by his godfather Héctor Turiel.

Has El Rubius moved your company to Andorra?

Regardless of whether Rubén now lives with his partner in the Principality of Andorra, the society that he created and through which he bills a large part of his work is still in Spain. The company continues to function well and has continued to generate erratic but growing profits in recent years.

Does Rubén benefit from his stay in Andorra then? Absolutely. The Rubius income they don’t just come from Snofokk. The Spanish-Norwegian would have to pay the Spanish treasury 47% of its profits outside of said company if they exceed the figure of 300,000 euros per year. On Andorra, the youtuber it has a “flat rate” of 10%, which allows you to “save” a good amount of money.

To this fact it should be added that the corporation tax in Andorra is also 10%, so any company that founds the streamer in that country you will pay much less taxes than in Spain, where the corporate tax amounts to 25%.

How much does Snofokk bill per year?

In the last fiscal year, corresponding to the year 2020, Snofokk declared a record turnover of 2.6 million euros. The previous exercises are also public. The company had a turnover of 2.08 million in 2019 and 1.14 million in 2018.

Although these numbers may seem really huge for a company with just two employees, the expenses that Snofokk declares to the Treasury are really high. Rubius’s company would have generated just 15,800 euros of profit in 2018 and would have had losses of 87,829 euros in 2019, which he would later compensate with profits of approximately 258,000 euros in 2020 despite the pandemic.