One of the announcements that we were anticipated to witness at some point in The Game Awards 2021 was one related to Xbox Game Pass in its PC version. Days ago it was said that four games would be released that would join the catalog the first day they were put on sale in 2022 and it has finally been like that.

Well, we already know what the names of three of them and they will be Sniper Elite 5, Pigeon Simulator and Trek to Yomi, in the absence of confirming the dates of each. Regarding the other that is part of this group, it will be a new work by Hugecalf Studios, which remains to be known as it will be called.

As if that were not enough, we must not forget that over the next year other games will also arrive long-awaited as A Plague Tale: Requiem, Atomic Heart, Redfall, Replaced, Scorn, Starfield or Total War: Warhammer III. All of them also available from day one for all those signed up to Xbox Game Pass.