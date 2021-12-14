Few infiltration franchises are as established in the video game industry as “Sniper Elite”, the IP developed by Rebellion. 4 years have passed since we were able to enjoy the last installment of the numbered franchise, set this time in Italy. Three days ago, Rebellion announced through a trailer the existence of an upcoming numbered installment. And we can already say with total security that Sniper Elite 5 already has an official launch window, and it’s closer than we could expect.

In the trailer published on the official YouTube channel of Rebellion we can see footage of the game, which goes from set in Italy and takes us to France, during the closing stages of World War II, and once again putting ourselves in the shoes of Karl Fairburne, a professional sniper who will have the mission to end the plans of the Nazis in France.

Still without giving a specific release date, Rebellion confirms that the game will be released during the year 2022, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PS5 and PC, so it won’t be long before we can travel to France and start eliminating Nazi officers from a distance.