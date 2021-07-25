Sniper Elite 4 receives update for PS5 and Series X | S

And just like that out of nowhere Sniper Elite 4 just got an update for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S which allows the title to reach 4K resolution while playing it at 60 frames per second. Said update even works with the version that was offered in Playstation plus in 2019, so just have this fully updated version to enjoy these improvements.

Previously, it was believed that Rebellion I was planning to release a native version of the title, but it didn’t turn out to be like that in the end. Instead we have a last generation version that was updated to receive all these improvements and yes, it is now available completely free.

Via: Rebellion