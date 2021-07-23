Sniper Elite 4 receives free update for Xbox Series X | S

More and more games are being updated for the new generation of consoles, notably increasing their technical and playability capabilities. Today, it is the turn of Sniper Elite 4, a game from Rebellion Developments that arrives with the free next gen update for Xbox Series X | S, which not only makes the game look better, but also greatly reduces loading times.

Through its official count from YouTube, Rebellion has published a video of the launch of the update, explaining and showing all the improvements that this new version has. It should be noted that the title looks really amazing, inviting and encouraging new and old players to experience the game again with all these improvements.

Sniper Elite 4 creator Rebellion wants more comic-based IPs

Among the main features of the next gen version, there is a beautiful 4K resolution, along with a stable 60 fps. In addition, it increases loading times significantly, so that everything is faster and more comfortable when entering and performing missions in the game. The developer of Sniper Elite 4 has commented the following (translated): “The sniper has never looked better. The increased frame rate ensures super smooth gameplay for even better shots. Then you can see the series results that define the death chamber in glorious detail, up to 4K, with enhanced contrast. “

A long-awaited improvement by Sniper Elite 4 players, who will undoubtedly appreciate and enjoy the advantages that this new update brings, available completely free of charge. Remember that if you want to try the game with its new version, this it is available to all subscribers to the Xbox Game Pass service.

Microsoft Xbox Electric Volt Controller Custom Mapping: Master the controller by customizing the button mapping. * Plus, plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm audio headphone jack.

Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth Technology: Includes Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth technology for wireless gaming on compatible consoles, Windows 10 PCs, Android phones, and tablets. *

In the crosshairs: Hit your targets with a textured grip on the triggers, bumpers and rear, and enjoy a new hybrid crosshead for a more precise, yet just as familiar experience.

Last updated on 2021-04-30. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.