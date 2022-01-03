The new era of smart will start in 2023. The new chapter of the smart brand will begin with the market launch of an unprecedented electric SUV that will attack the B segment. The same one that will also reach the new generation of smart forfour in 2024, and that we present to you in this recreation.

Geely is preparing the new strategy with which it will storm the market in just over a year and a half. The Asian giant will continue with the established line with the EQ models, so that the total electrification will be the predominant note and there will be no other propulsion option. The unprecedented SUV, which we have already seen in tests and in a faithful preview, will be the first to arrive – at the end of 2022- and it is expected to have a new commercial name.

The commercial launch is scheduled for the first quarter of 2023, a model that will pave the way for the next one, which is none other than a new generation of smart forfour. The Asian giant knows perfectly well that the current model was one of the biggest mistakes of the brand in recent times, so it will try to amend it by climbing positions in the market. Geely’s intention is that the future smart forfour 2024, to which we advance you in this recreation, enter the segment B, one of the most competitive on the market.

Goodbye to the smart forfour EQ. the substitute will be very electric but very different

The future smart forfour will arrive in 2024

A market segment that is full of possibilities, but that, in the case of smart forfour, will continue maintaining your most Premium status conceived as an option that will also try to put Volkswagen and the French DS on the ropes, mainly. Geely will not give up anything, and also put other electric utility vehicles on the goal.

The tricks that will explode are more than clear. The main one, a modern and very attractive design that comes marked by Concept smart # 1, with a stretched front windshield, a floating-style roof and a front dominated by heavily raked headlights and joined by a thin light strip. The same style that the rear light clusters will also follow. A very attractive set on a continent of little more than four meters.

Very interesting storylines to be completed with Geely’s “SEA” platform. A modern architecture that adapts to all market segments, and with which it will offer ample interior space and a decent boot volume, without any interference from mechanical components. Under the passenger compartment, an adjustable rear electric motor is expected. different power levels and up to a maximum of 150 kW, 204 hp, and a battery of up to 66.5 kWh with a maximum autonomy of up to 430 kilometers.