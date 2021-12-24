The SUV fever will not stop in 2022, nor will the wave of electric cars that will begin to arrive practically as soon as we take the last grape. But next year will also be one of the most important for smart, as the famous smart brand will return with a compact electric SUV that we present to you in this recreation, which will go on sale in early 2023.

smart is in the process of renovation. The brand born in Switzerland and now owned by Geely, will not take long to return to Europe, although it will have practically nothing to do with what we have known so far. The Asian giant is working on such a radical transformation that the first model of the new firm will be a true SUV, without half measures, and completely electric with which it will compete in the B segment.

Based on the Concept smart # 1 Presented at the last edition of the Munich Motor Show, the future model will break in with arguments to become a leader among the generalists, whom it will try to put on the ropes. The new smart, whose trade name is largely unknown for now will put aside the most Premium positioning of the past, opening up to the global market and playing some more than important tricks. The most prominent will be the design because, as we anticipate in this interesting recreation, the design will be as faithful as the concept and the leaked patents.

Smart’s electric SUV design to go up-front in Concept smart # 1

The smart SUV 2022 will open its field of competitors

The most notable difference compared to the conceptual advance lies in the adoption of a central pillar and some rear doors opening in a traditional compass, instead of the inverse of the prototype advanced in the great Munich fair. This is the highlight, as well the headlights will be slightly larger, and the exterior rear-view mirrors They will also be larger, adapted to current regulations. The imposing 21-inch alloy wheels or the large panoramic roof will also be on the production model.

Even the 4.29 meters long will not touch. Measures that not only allow it to offer a wide interior space, without the intrusion of the central tunnel in the area of ​​the rear seats and with great habitability. Another key to this future smart electric SUV, which is based on a specific platform for Geely electric cars, the new “SEA”, so the battery will be placed between the axles.

The new model will be introduced in the second half of 2022, launching in Europe in the first quarter of 2023. The model will be offered with a rear electric motor with a maximum power of 150 kW, equivalent to 204 hp, adjustable with different versions. It will be powered by a battery with two capacity levels with a maximum of 66.5 kWh, rechargeable to 80% in just under 30 minutes and with a maximum autonomy of between 360 and 430 kilometers.