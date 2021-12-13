It is being expected but the French brand has a planned replacement for the old DS 5. The family crossover will become a new SUV before we reach the middle of the decade, returning the concept and the commercial name. The future DS 5 Crossback will arrive in 2024, and the one that we present to you in this attractive preview.

For some it was a minivan, but for the brand a new crossover concept unprecedented on the market. The DS 5 was unveiled at the Shanghai Motor Show in April 2011, based on the 2005 Citroën C-SportLounge preview.. A foray into the D segment with a new format that combined the familiar format with the sportier Shooting Brake and that lasted until 2018, when production ceased entirely.

Those of DS have never given up occupying the gap left by this model, although the strategy has sought to define a range more in line with the main body options and market segments defining preferences. Now, it’s time to fill in the gaps, and Between that of the new compact and the largest SUV on offer so far, there is a very interesting gap that today does not have a representative. This is precisely the one that will be filled with the future DS 5 Crossback 2024, and the one we present to you in this recreation.

The DS 4 Cross is not the representative SUV in the compact segment, it will be the DS 5 Crossback

The DS 5 Crossback will be the brand’s third SUV, and compact in size

A new SUV that will be one notch higher than the newcomer DS 4 Cross, as this is just a crossover variant of the compact and the DS 7 Crossback. The French firm will retain the brand’s characteristic aesthetic features of the slim headlights and the LED fangs that run along the ends of the bumper, but will give them a more modern finish. For example, the grill will undergo a big change integrating more in the front and with a new panel novel interior decorative.

As well as the shape of the rear that will also bet on a family style but without losing the intrinsic sportiness of the brand, and without ending up adopting the typical coupe shape. The future DS 5 Crossback will be based on the cutting edge DS Aero Sport Lounge, but without reaching the extreme of this conceptual proposal. The future DS 5 Crossback is already in development, sporting the internal code of «D85», being one of the priorities of the French brand for the coming years.

The DS 4 E-TENSE will arrive in 2024, confirmed the compact electric Premium Read news

The future model will be one of the luxury brand in launch the new «STLA Medium» platform, suitable for compact and D-segment models, although this model will occupy the profile of segment C than that of the immediately superior one. An advanced architecture that will allow the development of electrified models. This means that the future DS 5 Crossback will bet more on sustainable mobility, with an offer with engines of electrified gasoline and plug-in hybrids, including high-performance options.