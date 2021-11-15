Little by little we are learning details of the future Xiaomi 12 series, which aims to arrive before 2022 begins if nothing prevents it. And although there is still time, little by little the characteristics that the different models can present are being filtered. To those we already know, now the Xiaomi 12 Mini is added, a model that has been leaked down to price and release date.

If we already knew what could be the specifications of the Xiaomi 12 and the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, now it’s time to meet a new member of compact size. With a name that may be reminiscent of a certain model of the bitten apple, the specifications of the Xiaomi 12 Mini have just been leaked.

Without giving up anything in a “mini” size

A device that It will have some of the specifications that we presume its older brothers will wear, but also with some differentiating notes, typical of offering a compact size, a lower weight of only 176 grams and a lower price.

A model of which highlights a 6.28-inch screen that if we think about it, it is striking that with that diagonal it has the nickname mini. A panel that would maintain a refresh rate of 120 Hz compared to its older brothers and that would offer a brightness of 1,500 nits. It will also be compatible with image enhancement systems such as Dolby Vision and HDR10 +.

The Xiaomi 12 Mini will equip inside a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor accompanied by a 8 or 12 GB RAM memory type LPDRR5 along with a storage capacity of 128 or 256 GB, a memory that will be based on UFS 3.1 technology.

The photographic section is made up of three cameras and although in the filtered image the megapixels are not appreciated, if you can see how it has a portrait mode and allows you to zoom up to 5x.

Of the rest of the services, highlight a 4,200 mAh battery accompanied by fast charging at 67 watts if you use the cable and 50 watts if you choose to use wireless charging.

Price and availability

And although data is lacking, according to EqualLeaks the launch date and price have also been revealed. It will go on sale next December 24 with three versions and three different prices:

Xiaomi 12 Mini 8 of RAM and 128 GB of storage for 3,599 yuan ( 492 euros To the change).

for 3,599 yuan ( To the change). Xiaomi 12 Mini 8 of RAM and 256 GB of storage for 3,899 yuan ( 533 euros To the change).

for 3,899 yuan ( To the change). Xiaomi 12 Mini 12 of RAM and 256 GB of storage for 4,299 yuan (588 euros To the change).

Via | Gizchina