One small step for Qualcomm, one big step for the mobile ecosystem. Or maybe it is not as small as it seems because the North American manufacturer prints all its personality in a new high-end processor that changes several things in the company with its landing. Like the name change, because from the Snapdragon 888+ we jump to new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Now the high ranges are easier to identify, as well as their evolution.

Another big change is the one that comes with the leap in architecture. After several years seeing ARMv8-based processor cores arrive, Qualcomm has finally embraced the new generation introduced by ARM earlier this year. AND with the ARMv9 architecture also come the Cortex X2 cores for a processor that wastes power on paper, and we trust that also in the tangible world.

New architecture for a fully powered brain

As we have commented, the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 makes the leap to ARMv9, and with it to the Cortex X2 cores. Qualcomm bases the new Kryo chips that it implants in the CPU of its new processor, while making them run at 3GHz, a clock speed that we had previously seen but that is now capable of developing 20% ​​more power, and saving 30% in energy matters .

For the graphic section, Qualcomm continues to rely on its Adreno GPUs and says that the new generation is capable of offering 60% more profitability in Vulkan. And of course, here we have everything. Support for Vulkan 1.1 API, HDR gaming, volumetric and physics-based rendering, support for OpenGL ES 3.2 and OpenCL 2.0 FP, and hardware-accelerated decoding for H.265 and VP9 content.

On board the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 there is also a new artificial intelligence engine which, according to Qualcomm, is capable of running everything four times faster than the previous one. With the new processor, up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM at 3.2GHz is supported and we get support for QHD + displays with up to 144Hz refresh rate. And all this embedded in a chip built with 4 nanometer technology whose internal serial number is SM8450.

Cameras and connectivity

It is time to talk about one of the factors in which mobile manufacturers fight the most in recent years: photography. With the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 introduces a triple Spectra ISP that can process up to 3.2 gigapixels per second; we are talking about more than important figures. The chip supports triple 36-megapixel cameras with no shutter lag, dual 64- and 36-megapixel cameras, or single cameras up to 108 megapixels. And it shows itself capable of capturing images up to 200 megapixels with some software trade-offs.

As for video, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 supports 8K video at 30 frames per second, and it can go up to 720p and 960 frames per second if we want hyper slow motion. Without a doubt, a whole brain prepared for both photography and audio, because here we have the already classic Aqstic codec from Qualcomm as well as support for Bluetooth 5.2 LE, dual Bluetooth antennas and aptX Voide, Lossless and Adaptive. All the complete package on board the new high-end processor of the North American firm.

We do not want to neglect the connectivity section because here we have Native 5G with downloads up to 10Gbps thanks to the Snapdragon X65. That means we have up to 1000 MHz of bandwidth with 8 channel grouping and 2×2 MIMO in millimeter wave, and 300 MHz and 4×4 MIMO in sub-6GHz. In addition to this we have WiFi 6E with downloads of up to 3.6Gbps and WPA3 security for wireless connections.

We do not want to forget the section related to batteries because with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 compatibility with fast charges is maintained Quick Charge 5, and it will be up to each manufacturer to install one system or another to bring energy to their batteries. A great chip this Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that we are looking forward to seeing already in place, and to know what it will offer us in the coming months when mobile phones powered by it begin to arrive.