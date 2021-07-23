The Motorola Edge 20 5G surprises for good

The leaks on theare the order of the day. Today we can know its official design and several of the features that will come to this device when it is available. We can already know that it will be one of the best mid-range, but not from Motorola, but from the general market. The company has done a great job and could present one of the best mid-range mobiles it has ever released. It will compete directly with the Xiaomi on duty, although it could be a bit far from the ideal price.

We can’t say that Motorola has been in the mid-range for a perfect few years. Many of your decisions with processors, designs and components have not been entirely correct. Of course, when you do things well it shows and with this Motorola Edge 20 5G It seems that the company is trying to fix other errors.

The leaked renders reveal an interesting and neat design. It is nothing to write home about, but it is correct and offers an appeal similar to that of other mid-range of Xiaomi or Samsung. We already anticipate that you will not buy this mobile because of its design, but it goes well with the whole.

The important thing about this terminal is that it comes with a list of features unusual in Motorola. The chosen processor appears to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G accompanied by 6 or 8 GB of RAM. The screen will not only be AMOLED, but will have a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The resolution of this panel will be FullHD +.

The camera section will also be up to par, as Motorola has included a 108 MP main sensor, a 16 MP wide angle and an 8 MP telephoto x3. It is one of the few companies that opts for the telephoto in the mid-range and not for the macro.

Everything indicates that the presentation will take place next week and that the price for Europe will be around 400 euros, about 470 dollars. It is a high price, but you should keep in mind that few current devices have the Snapdragon 778G, a 120 Hz screen and a 108 MP camera.

